Packers Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks for an open receiver last week against Green Bay.

 Erin Hooley

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is off to a winning start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, impressing his new team with what he hasn’t done on the field rather than dazzling statistics.

Turnovers and poor decisions in the pocket have hampered the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft throughout his pro career, however Mayfield has done a nice job of taking care of the football since joining the Bucs on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $8.5 million.

