PHILADELPHIA — University of Iowa all-American Caitlin Clark was named the Dawn Staley Award honoree, which is presented annually to the most outstanding women’s basketball point guard who achieves tremendous on-court success. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.

“Caitlin absolutely deserves it”, Dawn Staley said. “She is a force, someone who is changing the way basketball is being played.”

