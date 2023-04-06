PHILADELPHIA — University of Iowa all-American Caitlin Clark was named the Dawn Staley Award honoree, which is presented annually to the most outstanding women’s basketball point guard who achieves tremendous on-court success. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia.
“Caitlin absolutely deserves it”, Dawn Staley said. “She is a force, someone who is changing the way basketball is being played.”
This marks the third time Clark has won the award. She also the first player to win the award three times.
The most dominant player in women’s college basketball, Clark has already been recognized as the 2023 Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, Associated Press, Ann Meyers Drysdale, and The Athletic National Player of the Year, as well as being voted a Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. A unanimous first team Associated Press and All-Big Ten honoree, Clark also excels in the classroom being voted the 2023 Academic All-American of the Year.
Clark finished the season averaging 27.8 points per game, 8.6 assists per game, and 7.1 rebounds per game. She became the first player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record 1,055 points and 320 assists in a single season. Both of which shattered Big Ten and school single season records.
Clark helped lead the Hawkeyes to their first national championship appearance in school history in her junior season.
NEW YORK — Connecticut’s victory over San Diego State in the men’s national championship game was the lowest-viewed final on record. The Huskies’ 76-59 win averaged 14.69 million viewers on CBS.
The previous low was 15.99 in 2018, when Villanova beat Michigan on TBS.
It was still the most-watched program on television Monday night. It also was the most-watched men’s basketball game — college or pro — since Kansas’ victory over North Carolina in last year’s national championship game. This year’s tournament averaged 9.55 million, down 7% from last year but up 4% from 2021.
BASEBALL
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has completed his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks posted a video Wednesday on Instagram of him ringing the “victory bell” and a lengthy note thanking his medical team, wife, family, friends and fans.
Hendriks announced the diagnosis in January. He said in a video shown Monday prior to the White Sox’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants that he was beginning his final round of chemo.
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox expect slugger Eloy Jiménez to miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring he suffered running the bases. The team placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.
CINCINNATI — Wednesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 1. Both games of the split doubleheader will be nine-inning regulation games.
FOOTBALL
LINCOLN, Neb. — The felony assault case against former Nebraska interim head coach and assistant Mickey Joseph was dismissed because the alleged victim refuses to testify.
Joseph had faced a charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation in connection with a November domestic disturbance at a Lincoln home. A preliminary hearing was scheduled, but prosecutor Erica Pruess told Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley the alleged victim said in an email she wouldn’t testify. The alleged victim now lives in Arizona.
MOTOR SPORTS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR teams have boycotted a meeting with series leadership as a show of frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on a new business model.
Three team representatives told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the owners collectively decided to skip the quarterly meeting Wednesday because they don’t believe NASCAR has negotiated in good faith.
HOCKEY
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan, 7-1, on Wednesday to open group play in the women’s world hockey championship.
Also in Group A, Anne Renee Desbiens made 11 saves and two-time defending champion Canada beat Switzerland, 4-0, in the night game. Earlier in Group B, Jenniina Nylund had three goals to help Finland rout France, 14-1.
