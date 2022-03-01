GENEVA — Russian teams were suspended today from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports after its invasion of Ukraine.
World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and clubs teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks’ time.
The high-level punishment involving sports and politics — not seen for decades — came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events. The IOC said this was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”
Denying Russia a place on the international stage should deliver a financial and psychological blow to the country, along with tarnishing its image as an elite sports powerhouse.
FIFA’s move excluded Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already had refused to play its scheduled game against Russia.
UEFA also took the last remaining Russians in European club competitions this season, Spartak Moscow, out of the second-tier Europa League.
Pele released from Brazil hospital
BRASILIA, Brazil — Pelé has been released from hospital after a urinary tract infection was treated.
The 81-year-old Pelé was admitted on Feb. 13 to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for colon cancer, but days later doctors discovered an infection. The hospital reported the football great was released on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Bucs to play in Germany, Packers in London
LONDON — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time.
The league said Monday that the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season, although their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced.
The Packers and the New Orleans Saints are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium. The Arizona Cardinals will play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Raiders, Jaguars to meet in Hall of Fame game
CANTON, Ohio — The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game.
Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, as will ex-Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli.
BASKETBALL
Iowa women jump to No. 12
Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll released today. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place ballots from a national media panel. The top five teams were unchanged, with No. 2 Stanford followed by N.C. State, Louisville and Baylor. LSU, UConn, Iowa State, Texas and Michigan round out the top 10 teams.
Hawks’ Murray tabbed player of week again
IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the Big Ten Conference Office announced Monday. The All-America candidate has earned the Big Ten weekly honor a program-best five times this season. Murray averaged 21.5 points in wins against Michigan State and at Nebraska.
Iowa State’s Brockington earns Big 12 honor
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington earned his second-consecutive Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolade. Brockington is the first Cyclone with six honors in a season since DeAndre Kane in 2013-14. Brockington averaged 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in leading the Cyclones to a pair of wins.
Iowa’s Clark named Big Ten player of week
IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Clark has tallied 31-career Big Ten weekly honors. In three games for Iowa, including two top-10 wins, Clark averaged 33 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
BASEBALL
Jeter steps down as Marlins CEO
MIAMI — Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter’s four seasons, making the playoffs only in 2020 when more than half of the MLB’s 30 teams qualified in the pandemic-affected year.