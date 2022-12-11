Penn St Illinois Basketball
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. looks to pass under pressure from Penn State’s Evan Mahaffey (center) and Kebba Njie during the first half Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 3-pointers to give Penn State a 74-59 win over No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.

Funk and Jalen Pickett led all scorers with 20 points each, Seth Lundy added 16 and Dread had 15 to give the Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) notched their first road Big Ten win against a top-20 team since beating No. 16 Michigan State in 2020.

