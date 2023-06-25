LONDON — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty has been scratched from his scheduled start today because of hip tightness, manager Oliver Marmol said.
Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA) had been set to face the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium. He has made 15 starts this season.
The 27-year-old Flaherty allowed 10 hits and six runs in each of his last two starts, though he got the win in the Cardinals’ 8-6 victory at Washington on Monday.
Today’s starter was still to be determined, Marmol said Saturday.
Reliever Jordan Hicks was unavailable because of illness. Hicks recorded the save in three straight wins this week.
Infielder Nolan Gorman also was ill but has limited availability.
Yankees’ Judge has torn toe ligament, not ready for return to baseball activities
NEW YORK — Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready.
Judge was hurt June 3 when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on J.D. Martinez. The injury, unusual for a baseball player, makes it hard for Judge to predict his progress.
Orioles activate Mullins from IL
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Cedric Mullins from the injured list before their game Saturday against Seattle. Mullins had been out since late May because of a right groin strain.
The Orioles also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and infielder Josh Lester to Norfolk.
Rays delay McClanahan’s next start
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The next start of Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pushed back a couple days after leaving a game against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning due to mid-back tightness. Originally set to start Wednesday at Arizona, the 26-year-old left-hander instead will take the mound Friday against Seattle.
Rangers reliever LeClerc to IL
NEW YORK — The Texas Rangers placed reliever José Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right ankle, a day after the right-hander was hurt during batting practice. Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 appearances this season. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA in his last 15 outings after starting this season with nine scoreless appearances.
Blue Jays place Cimber on injured list
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Adam Cimber on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo. Cimber is 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and one save in two chances in 22 games this season. The six-year veteran also has pitched for San Diego, Cleveland, and Miami.
FOOTBALL
Assault charges dropped against WR Adams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed June 5, the Kansas City Star reported.
BASKETBALL
Ex-Alabama player Miles seeks dismissal of capital murder charges
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama judge has granted a former Alabama basketball player accused of capital murder a hearing to decide whether charges in the case will be dismissed. Attorneys for Darius Miles on Wednesday filed a motion for immunity, asking Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet to dismiss capital murder charges on the grounds of self-defense, news outlets reported. Miles is accused in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, of Birmingham.
GOLF
Bradley breaks 54-hole record
CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley shot a 6-under 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole scoring record at 21 under in the Travelers Championship, while Rickie Fowler had the second 60 of the week at TPC River Highlands.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger pulls away for Xfinity win
LEBANON, Tenn. — A.J. Allmendinger pulled away on the second overtime restart Saturday to win his second NASCAR Xfinity race this year and 17th of his career at the Nashville Superspeedway in the Tennessee Lottery 250.