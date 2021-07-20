Gavin Sheets wiped out a deficit and gave the Chicago White Sox a win with one big swing.
Sheets hit a three-run walkoff home run in the seventh inning as the White Sox salvaged a doubleheader split with the Minnesota Twins, 5-3, on Monday in Chicago.
Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu also homered in the night cap for the White Sox.
Goodwin singled leading off the Chicago seventh and Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch, setting the table for Sheets’ fifth home run of the season.
Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after tying the game with a solo homer in the sixth, as the Twins won the opener, 3-2.
Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak and beat division rival Chicago for just the third time in 13 games.
Gilberto Celestino, the Twins’ automatic runner at second, advanced to third in the eighth on Luis Arraez’s single off Garrett Crochet (2-5). Josh Donaldson hit a sharp grounder to Jake Burger at third. Burger slipped, and Celestino was able to return to third, leaving the bases loaded.
Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 4 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and Kike Hernandez homered twice as Boston routed Toronto.
Orioles 6, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Rookie right-hander Spenser Watkins gave up one run in six innings as Baltimore tied a season high with its third consecutive win, beating Tampa Bay.
Tigers 14, Rangers 0—At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera drove in five runs, including a bases-loaded double in a four-run fifth inning, and Detroit routed Texas.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 18, Marlins 1 — At Washington: Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs and Washington routed Miami two days after a shooting outside the Nationals’ stadium.