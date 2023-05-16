Brewers Cardinals Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammate Lars Nootbaar after hitting a three-run home run during the Cardinals’ 18-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 18-1, in St. Louis on Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits.

