The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman (16) is congratulated by teammate Lars Nootbaar after hitting a three-run home run during the Cardinals’ 18-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in St. Louis.
Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 18-1, in St. Louis on Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.
Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits.
Jack Flaherty (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10 in his 10th career double-digit strikeout game. The 27-year-old right-hander had not pitched seven innings since May 7, 2021.
Nationals 10, Mets 3 — At Washington: Joey Meneses drove in four runs as part of a four-hit day, CJ Abrams homered and Washington defeated New York.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 6, Cubs 4 — At Houston: Chicago’s Christopher Morel homered for the fourth time in six games, but Alex Bregman hit a go-ahead two- run home run to lift Houston over the Cubs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 9, Orioles 5 — At Baltimore: Shohei Ohtani made more history, becoming the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times in a game as Los Angeles beat Baltimore.
Yankees 7, Blue Jays 4 — At Toronto: Aaron Judge homered twice, including a 462-foot drive over the center field batter’s eye three pitches after manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing a called strike to the slugger, and New York beat Toronto.
Mariners 10, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, and George Kirby pitched Seattle past Boston.
