Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to go with 17 rebounds on Wednesday night to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 106-104 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo was 3 of 7 from three-point range. Shabazz Napier led the scoring in a gritty effort from the Timberwolves by scoring 22 points. Gorgui Dieng finished with 15 while five other Wolves finished with double figures.
After a Dieng free throw cut the Bucks lead to 106-104 with 46.2 seconds remaining, the Wolves got a stop, and called timeout with 13.9 seconds remaining. But the Wolves had trouble setting up their final shot, and Dieng missed a long two from about 20 feet that would’ve tied it.
Knicks 117, Trail Blazers 93 — At New York: Mitchell Robinson made all 11 shots and had 22 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the Knicks spoiled Carmelo Anthony’s strong return to Madison Square Garden with their season-high third straight victory. Anthony scored 26 points.
Magic 122, Wizards 101 — At Washington: D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points, and Nicola Vucevic added 20 points and 12 rebounds as Orlando beat Washington.