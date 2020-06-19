BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU associate head basketball coach Greg Heiar is leaving the staff, he announced on social media Thursday.
Heiar, a Dubuque native who starred at Dubuque Wahlert, left Wichita State to join LSU as an assistant when current Tigers head coach Will Wade took over in 2017. Heiar’s promotion to associate head coach came before last season.
LSU has not announced the staff change, which was first reported by 247sports.com, but proposals to increase salaries for two other staff members — assistant Bill Armstrong and support staff member Kevin Nickelberry — have been added to the agenda for the next LSU Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
Heiar, 44, has not discussed why he left. At LSU, he took leading roles in recruiting and developing guards.
“Thank You LSU!,” Heiar wrote in his announcement on Twitter, adding that he was blessed to have coached and “been around a lot of tremendous players that were great people.”
Heiar’s tenure at LSU has coincided with LSU’s decision in 2019 to suspend Wade for the final regular season game and postseason after he initially declined to meet with top administrators about a report that quoted him on an FBI wiretap transcript discussing potentially improper recruiting tactics.
With Heiar remaining on staff, LSU clinched the SEC regular season championship and advanced past the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Wade, who has not admitted wrongdoing, was subsequently reinstated.
LSU also was in the running for an NCAA tournament bid in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
FOOTBALL
Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. NFL Network first reported Gordon’s application for reinstatement.
Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league’s policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely.
LOS ANGELES — It will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises.
HBO and NFL Films announced Thursday that this year’s show will include the Rams and Chargers, which are both moving into SoFI Stadium in Inglewood and will be attempting to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere Aug. 11.
CORONAVIRUS
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx are cutting pay and staff due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both teams are owned by Glen Taylor. The organization said it has temporarily reduced salaries for employees earning $70,000 or more annually and laid off an unspecified amount of its full-time workforce.
The virus outbreak prompted the NBA to halt play on March 11. The WNBA has yet to begin the 2020 season.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries to the athletic department’s general operating fund to help offset revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The athletic department said in a statement Thursday the amount of the donations would be determined when the 2021 budget is closer to being finalized.
Frost’s salary is $5 million this year. Hoiberg is set to earn $3 million.
Frost is in his third year as head coach. He grew up in Wood River and was Cornhuskers quarterback in 1996-97. His father played football for the Huskers, and his mother was a standout on the track team and is in the school’s athletic hall of fame.
Hoiberg is entering his second season at Nebraska. His parents are Nebraska graduates and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, was the Huskers’ men’s basketball coach from 1954-63.
The University of Texas announced that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation.
Texas started bringing football players back to campus for workouts on June 8. The school has also identified four other players who tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.
Kansas State officials reported Wednesday night that eight of 130 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
The NCAA on Wednesday approved plans for an extended preseason to give teams more time to hold walk-throughs. With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weight training and film study, schools want to make up for lost preparation time.
HOCKEY
TORONTO — Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is leading a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League and its member teams on behalf of players who say they were abused playing major junior hockey.
Carcillo and Garrett Taylor, who played in the Western Hockey League from 2008-10, filed a statement of claim Thursday with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
The CHL and its three member organizations — the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League — are listed as defendants, as are all 60 teams that play under the CHL umbrella. A statement from Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing Carcillo and Taylor, said the action “is on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted, hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams.”