ILLINOIS STATE (8-11, 3-5) at NORTHERN IOWA (9-9, 5-3)
Time: 7p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Northern Iowa has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more. Illinois State gives up 68.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
Top performers: Bowen Born is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa. Darius Burford is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Redbirds. Seneca Knight is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.
MISSOURI STATE (9-9, 5-3) at DRAKE (14-5, 5-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at home. Drake is fifth in the MVC with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Issa Samake averaging 8.0. Missouri State is sixth in the MVC shooting 33.4% from deep. James Graham paces the Bears shooting 46.4% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Darnell Brodie is averaging 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake. Donovan Clay is averaging 10 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 11.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.
