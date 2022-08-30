EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Monday, one day before the NFL’s deadline for reducing rosters to the 53-player limit for the regular season. The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday, after which coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the injury was serious.

The Associated Press

