EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year.
Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Monday, one day before the NFL’s deadline for reducing rosters to the 53-player limit for the regular season. The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday, after which coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the injury was serious.
Johnson suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year. He was firmly in the mix for a backup spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. Drafted in the seventh round in 2019 out of Colorado State, Johnson had 31 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.
The Vikings also placed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill on injured reserve, after the veteran hurt his ankle in the last preseason game. McGill had 3 1/2 sacks over the three exhibition games, the second-most in the league this preseason. By landing on injured reserve before the roster cutdown, Johnson and McGill are not eligible to return to the active roster in 2022.
Source: 49ers rework deal to keep Garappolo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after agreeing to a reduced contract to be the backup to Trey Lance on the 49ers. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity Monday that the sides are finalizing a deal to reduce Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary for 2022. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
ESPN reported Garoppolo will receive a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses. The deal also includes a no-trade clause and prevents San Francisco from using the franchise tag on Garoppolo next offseason.
Chiefs receivers return to practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona.
Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs’ final two preseason games, with a sore knee that popped up in practice. Valdes-Scantling missed last week’s preseason finale against Green Bay in the concussion protocol.
Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023.
It’s the second trade in a year between the teams involving early round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback C.J. Henderson to Carolina last September for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick in 2022.
Michel, Sanu among Dolphins’ cuts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Titans releasing Pro Bowl punter Kern
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans told three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on Monday that he will be released, going with an undrafted rookie to replace the man who had been their longest-tenured player.
Michigan plans to alternate starting QBs
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season Saturday at home against Colorado State. When the Wolverines host Hawaii the following week, Harbaugh has chosen to start J.J. McCarthy.
BASEBALL
Cubs place Sampson, Steele on restricted list
TORONTO — The Chicago Cubs put right-hander Adrian Sampson and left-hander Justin Steele on the restricted list before opening a three-game series at Toronto on Monday night.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine.
Dodgers’ Gonsolin out with forearm strain
MIAMI — The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins.
HOCKEY
U.S. routs Switzerland, Canada up next
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The United States warmed up for its group showdown with Canada by blitzing Switzerland, 9-0, at the world women’s ice hockey championship on Monday. The U.S. matched Canada with 3-0 records. Their Group A closer today, also in Herning, is expected to be a preview of the final on Sunday.
