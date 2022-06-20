Batting in the nine-hole, the Farley, Iowa, native and former Western Dubuque all-stater smashed a two-run homer and added two doubles to finish a 3-for-4 night with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Mississippi moved to 2-0 at the College World Series with a 13-5 rout over Arkansas on Monday in Omaha, Neb.
Harris also stole two bases for the Rebels (39-22), who have won seven straight in the NCAA Tournament after being the final team awarded an at-large bid.
Justin Bench went 4-for-6, Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham added two apiece, and Tim Elko blasted a three-run to lead the Rebels 13-hit attack.
Hunter Elliot tossed 6 1/3 innings of six-hit ball on the mound and allowed just one earned run as the winning pitcher.
Ole Miss will play Wednesday against the winner of today’s elimination game between Auburn and Arkansas.
Auburn 6, Stanford 2 — Cole Foster’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave Auburn the lead, and the Tigers beat No. 2 national seed Stanford in a College World Series elimination game for their first win in Omaha in 25 years.
The Tigers (44-21) play today against Arkansas.
Stanford (47-18) concluded a short, disappointing stay in Omaha. The Cardinal lost their opener against Arkansas, 17-2 — the most lopsided game here in 34 years — and then did next to nothing after taking an early lead against Auburn.
