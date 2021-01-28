Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a 115-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 26 points. Lowry finished with 21 points and six rebounds.
Pacers 116, Hornets 106 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Doug McDermott had 28 points, and Damontas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana.
Cavaliers 122, Pistons 107 — At Cleveland: Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team to lead Cleveland.
Kings 121, Magic 107 — At Orlando, Fla.: Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, to pace well-rested Sacramento, which hadn’t played since Friday.
Nets 132, Hawks 128 (OT) — At Atlanta: Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.
Nuggets 109, Heat 82 — At Miami: Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and rolling to the win.
76ers 107, Lakers 106 — At Philadelphia: Tobias Harris swished a jumper with 3 seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and lifting Philadelphia.
Spurs 109, Celtics 106 — At San Antonio: DeMar DeRozan led six Spurs in double figures with 21 points.