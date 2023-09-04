DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chris Buescher caught a glimpse of a mangled car in the infield grass at Daytona International Speedway. He didn't think much about it at first. Then, as he circled the track under caution, he saw a slow-motion replay of the crash on a giant video board.

It was close friend Ryan Preece's No. 41 Ford. Buescher refused to watch anymore.

