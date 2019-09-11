Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has broken his kneecap on a foul ball and will miss the rest of the season.
The NL MVP fouled a ball off his right leg Tuesday night in the first inning of the Brewers’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins in Miami. He was on the ground for several minutes before limping off the field.
The Brewers began the day two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Yelich hit .329 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs along with 30 stolen bases this season. The outfielder was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.
Trent Grisham continued Yelich’s at-bat with a 1-2 count and struck out — the strikeout was charged to Yelich.
Phillies 6, Braves 5 — At Philadelphia: Corey Dickerson homered twice to help Philadelphia’s wild-card push and the Phillies hit five home runs overall in a win over Atlanta.
The Phillies entered three games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.
Mets 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At New York: Zack Wheeler pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Justin Wilson navigated four difficult outs for his first save since April and New York beat Arizona.
The Mets have taken the first two games in this key four-game set between NL playoff contenders. Arizona had won 11 of 14 and opened the day 2 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild card.
INTERLEAGUE
Dodgers 7, Orioles 3 — At Baltimore: Los Angeles clinched its seventh consecutive NL West title in fitting fashion, using two home runs by Corey Seager and a masterful pitching performance by Walker Buehler to beat Baltimore.
After the final out, the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot this season gathered at the mound for a subdued celebration that included a wardrobe change for a pending champagne celebration in the clubhouse.
Twins 5, Nationals 0 — At Minneapolis: José Berriós surrendered only two singles over seven innings in his best start in six weeks, Mitch Garver hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat Washington in an interleague matchup of teams on postseason tracks.
Berriós (12-8) struck out four and walked one, the first turn of more than six innings for the two-time All-Star right-hander since July 31. He had an 8.07 ERA over those previous six starts.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3 — At Toronto: Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run home run, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire added solo shots and Toronto snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Boston.
Biggio walked twice and scored twice, and McGuire had two hits.
Tigers 12, Yankees 11 — At Detroit: Jordy Mercer capped a comeback from a six-run deficit with a game-ending single off Chance Adams in the ninth inning, and Detroit overcame six home runs by the Yankees to beat New York.
Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius each homered twice, and Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnación also went deep for the Yankees, whose 276 homers tied Minnesota for the major league lead.