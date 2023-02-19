Eric Bieniemy has agreed to be the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
The team announced Saturday that the two-time Super Bowl-winning assistant with Kansas City will be joining Washington. Bieniemy now gets the chance to show what he can do without Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The 54-year-old emerged from a pool of more than a half-dozen candidates as Washington’s choice for the job following the Chiefs’ second championship in his five seasons as their offensive coordinator. The longtime NFL assistant has interviewed for numerous head coaching jobs.
BASKETBALL
SALT LAKE CITY — The 72nd NBA All-Star Game takes place tonight in Salt Lake City.
Captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will pick their teams before the game, leaving Team LeBron coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets and Team Giannis coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics about five minutes to come up with an actual game plan. Six of the All-Stars are rookies.
SALT LAKE CITY— Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a buyout of his contract. The five-time All-Star is strongly considering a move to the Miami Heat. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Love will still have to clear waivers before he can sign with a new team.
The Phoenix Mercury have announced that Diana Taurasi agreed to re-sign with the team in a multiyear contract. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer has only played with the Mercury since being drafted No. 1 by the team in 2004.
SOCCER
Christian Atsu, the Ghana international forward who played for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle, died in the earthquake in Turkey. He was 31.
His manager said Saturday that search teams recovered Atsu’s body in the ruins of a luxury 12-story building where he had been living in the city of Antakya, Hatay province. Murat Uzunmehmet told private news agency DHA, “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble.”
HOCKEY
OTTAWA, Ontario — Andreas Athanasiou scored at 2:52 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying it with 3:05 left on Patrick Kane’s second goal of the game. The goal was Kane’s 1,217th point, giving him the third-most points among U.S.-born players.
GOLF
LOS ANGELES — Jon Rahm is one round away from another victory and a return to No. 1 in the world. Rahm birdied his last hole for a 65 and a three-shot lead over Max Homa.
Tiger Woods had his best Saturday score since the fall of 2019 with a 67. He still wound up losing ground to the lead and is now 12 back. But it left him encouraged considering his legs remain sore from his car crash two years ago.
Rahm and Homa were tied until Homa made two bogeys from the bunker on the back nine and fell behind.
MOTOR SPORTS
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It wasn’t the Daytona 500, but Austin Hill gladly took the win.
Hill won the Xfinity Series season-opening race Saturday night for the second consecutive year to diminish some of the sting the Richard Childress Racing driver felt two days earlier when he failed to qualify for the Daytona 500. Hill rebounded and drove from last to first at Daytona International Speedway. The Chevrolet driver was declared the winner after a long NASCAR review of the finishing order.
