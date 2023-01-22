Kansas Preview Football
Buy Now

FILE - Kansas head coach Lance Leipold takes the field with his team before playing TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas is set to kick off its season on Sept. 2, 2022, against Tennessee Tech. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

 Ron Jenkins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A conversation with Kansas football coach Lance Leipold is 15 minutes old, most of it rehashing a recently completed breakthrough season, when the topic turns to the man most responsible for it. He is sitting behind a desk, a mural of KU players decorating the windows over his shoulder and a pair of oversized white, red and blue Adidas shoes stashed on the table in front.

"But this shouldn't be about me," Leipold interrupts. "It's about the program."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.