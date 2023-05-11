Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using a homophobic slur during a radio interview, the university announced Wednesday.
The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school’s basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career.
West Virginia University President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker said in a joint statement that the university has “made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.”
Under the agreement, Huggins and all current and future athletics coaching staff will be required to undergo training that will be developed by the university’s LGBTQ+ Center to address all aspects of inequality, including homophobia, transphobia and sexism. Huggins also will be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across the state.
Under the agreement, Huggins’ salary of $4.15 million will be reduced by $1 million. That reduction will be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, as well as a mental health center at the university and other groups that support marginalized communities.
Huggins will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season. In addition, his contract will be amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement that will begin on May 10 of this year and end on April 30, 2024.
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a doubleheader at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Dec. 16. The Hawkeye women will face Cleveland State and the men will battle Florida A&M with tip-off times to be announced at a later date.
LOS ANGELES — The son of another NBA great says he’ll play for Southern California next season. D.J. Rodman said on social media that he’s transferring from Washington State to USC. The son of rebounding great Dennis Rodman played his first four seasons for the Cougars. He’ll use a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to finish his college career closer to his hometown of Newport Beach. Bronny James announced on social media last weekend that he will play at USC. His father, LeBron James, stars for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA. That is, as an adviser — not as a coach. The league said Wednesday that the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader is its new special adviser to basketball operations.
Philadelphia’s Joe Embiid — the newly crowned MVP — headlined the All-NBA team unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Denver’s Nikola Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot.
Joining Embiid on the first team were Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo at forward, and Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at guard. On the second team along with Jokic were Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Boston’s Jaylen Brown at forward, and Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell at guard.
The third team center was Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, with the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — now a 19-time selection, extending his record — and New York’s Julius Randle getting the forward spots and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Portland’s Damian Lillard the guard selections.
FOOTBALL
LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021.
The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs’ plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.
The Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season.
The Jaguars will “host” the Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8.
The Tennessee Titans will “host” the Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 15. The Chiefs will “host” the Dolphins in Germany at Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium on Nov. 5. The Patriots will “host” the Colts on Nov. 12, also in Frankfurt.
The Jets will host the Dolphins a day after Thanksgiving. The Eagles will host the Giants on Christmas Day. The Chiefs will host the Bengals on New Year’s Eve.
