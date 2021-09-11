BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston joined the Big 12 Conference on Friday and the league said it has not ruled out further expansion in the future as it prepares for the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.
The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved applications from the four schools that sought membership after the league learned the Sooners and Longhorns will leave for the Southeastern Conference no later than July 2025.
Within hours after the Big 12 vote, all four schools had formally accepted the invitations.
BYU said all its sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season. BYU is an independent in football, but competes in the West Coast Conference for basketball and Olympic sports like track and swimming.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said current American Athletic Conference teams UCF, Cincinnati and Houston will join no later than July 1, 2024, but he “certainly wouldn’t foreclose” on the possibility of them coming in a year earlier with BYU.
The AAC requires members to give 27 months’ notice if they plan to leave the league, though there could be negotiations between the schools and that league to reduce that time.
FOOTBALL
NFL Kickoff draws most views since 2015
The NFL came into kickoff weekend looking for increased audiences over last season. After one game, the league is off to a strong start with the most-watched opener in six years.
Thursday night’s 31-29 victory by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Dallas Cowboys averaged approximately 26 million viewers on NBC, Peacock and the NFL’s digital platforms according to preliminary data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.
It is a 20% increase over last year’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texas and the largest audience for an NFL opener since the Pittsburgh Steelers-New England Patriots game in 2015 averaged 27.4 million.
CBS, Nickelodeon to team up for playoff game
NEW YORK — CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.
The game will air Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m. Last season’s broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.
Vikings rule LB Barr out for Sunday
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has been ruled out for the season opener at Cincinnati because of a nagging knee injury that kept him on the sideline for much of the preseason.
The Vikings also listed rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw as out for the game on Sunday against the Bengals, with their first-round draft pick still catching up after a second offseason surgery on his midsection to address a groin injury he had in college. Rashod Hill is the starter.
Chiefs’ Mathieu remains in COVID protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu remained in the COVID-19 protocol on Friday and the Kansas City Chiefs remain uncertain whether their All-Pro safety will be cleared in time for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The Chiefs essentially are preparing two defensive game plans depending on whether Mathieu, who is fully vaccinated, returns the two negative tests 24 hours apart that are required for him to take the field on Sunday.
Cowboys RT Collins suspended 5 games
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games Friday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery.
BASEBALL
Sale has COVID, won’t face White Sox
CHICAGO — Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture.
A Red Sox spokesman confirmed the result on Friday morning. The seven-time All-Star had been scheduled to start Sunday in Chicago against his former team, the AL Central-leading White Sox.
Dodgers’ Bauer won’t pitch again this season
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season. Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his paid administrative leave Friday through the end of the World Series.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the MLB and players’ union’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier this year. MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.