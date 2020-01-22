MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have five additions to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, giving them eight players in the all-star game for their highest total in 10 years.
The NFL announced Tuesday that quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were picked as replacements. Running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith were originally selected for the exhibition Sunday in Orlando, Fla. The Vikings sent nine players to the Pro Bowl after the 2009 season.
Cousins will fill in for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team lost to San Francisco in the NFC championship game. His left tackle, David Bakhtiari, also backed out for injury, replaced by Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson. The Packers had three additions for injury absences: wide receiver Davante Adams (Atlanta’s Julio Jones), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (Chicago’s Khalil Mack).
Coombs returning as Buckeyes coordinator
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kerry Coombs is returning to the Ohio State coaching staff, this time as defensive coordinator.
Coombs spent 2012-2017 on the Ohio State staff as cornerbacks coach and has spent the past two seasons in the NFL as cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans.
Coombs moves into the slot vacated by Jeff Hafley, who was hired as head coach at Boston College.
Ex-Mississippi State player found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The death of a former Mississippi State football player whose body was found in an Alabama home Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.
Birmingham police told news outlets that De’Runnya Wilson, 25, was found unresponsive inside a south-side Birmingham home by a relative Tuesday evening.
Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams said Wilson’s death is being investigated as a homicide. A cause of death wasn’t immediately released.
HOCKEY
Toews, Keith get in morning scuffle
CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith got into a prolonged scrap Tuesday just as the Blackhawks were starting their morning skate at the United Center.
It wasn’t clear what precipitated the scrap or when it began, but with reporters in the stands, Toews and Keith began wrestling and had to be separated by assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank.
Neither player appeared to throw a punch, but Keith ended up on the ice with his jersey pulled over his head. The practice began on time and without further incident.
BASEBALL
Cubs acquire reliever Lakins from Boston
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games. He was 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Ozuna, Braves reach deal for $18M
ATLANTA — Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series.
Setback for Red Sox’s Pedroia
BOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a “significant setback” while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star’s attempt to return to the field. Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development Tuesday, which was first reported by The Boston Globe. It has left Pedroia’s status for spring training uncertain.
BASKETBALL
Stern remembered as mentor, leader
NEW YORK — David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend. To Magic Johnson, he was an angel.
Johnson tearfully recalled Stern’s firm support after the Hall of Fame player learned he had HIV, and how it was the former NBA commissioner allowing him to play in the 1992 All-Star Game despite some players’ fears that kept his spirits up during the darkest time of his life.
“That game saved my life,” Johnson said.
Johnson was one of the speakers at a memorial service for Stern, who died Jan. 1 at age 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage a few weeks earlier.
Cop suspended for filming West
OXON HILL, Md. — A Maryland police officer has been suspended for shooting a video that shows former NBA player Delonte West as he was being questioned while shirtless and handcuffed, a police department spokesman said.
One of two videos circulating on social media shows a thin, shirtless man with tattoos sitting on a curb with his hands cuffed behind his back. Police say that man is West and that an officer shot the video.
Prince George’s County Police said they learned on Tuesday that an officer shot video of West sitting on the curb and that it was circulating on social media. An investigation followed and the suspension was announced on Tuesday.
Evansville fires coach McCarty
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Walter McCarty has been fired as Evansville’s coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, the university announced Tuesday.
McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 so university officials could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
In a statement announcing the decision, which is effective immediately, the school said it had received new reports of misconduct with members of the “campus community” during McCarty’s tenure of less than two seasons. It also noted that McCarty had previously participated in a training program about unacceptable behavior.