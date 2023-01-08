Packers Lions Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets set to run a play against the Detroit Lions during their game on Nov. 6 in Detroit. The teams meet again today in Green Bay, with a playoff berth on the line.

 Rick Osentoski The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers know they will reach the postseason if they win tonight. The Detroit Lions’ playoff prospects are a little more complicated.

Even if Detroit (8-8) beats Green Bay (8-8), the Lions can reach the playoffs only if the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) lose to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) earlier in the day. A victory by the Seahawks would eliminate the Lions.

