Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run double and Yadier Molina added an RBI single and a sacrifice fly on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Miami Marlins, 7-3, in spring training baseball at Jupiter, Fla.
Harrison Bader had a two-run single. Dakota Hudson allowed a run on two hits and three walks, pitching 3 2/3 innings in his second start and striking out five.
Miami prospect Jazz Chisholm homered.
Diamondbacks 8, Cubs (ss) 1 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for Arizona. Kyle Schwarber drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the lone run for Chicago’s split squad.
Reds (ss) 11, Cubs (ss) 9 — At Summerlin, Nev.: Kris Bryant had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly for Chicago’s split squad. Anthony Rizzo hit two doubles and Josh Phegley had a solo home run and an RBI double.
Brewers (ss) 7, Angels (ss) 3 — At Phoenix: Christian Yelich singled for his first hit this spring in his second game for Milwaukee’s split squad. Logan Morrison hit his third home run and Orlando Arcia hit his fifth homer.
Athletics 11, Brewers (ss) 3 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Ben Gamel had a two-run triple for Milwaukee’s split squad. Ryon Healy had a double and a single.
White Sox (ss) 6, Padres 0 — At Peoria, Ariz.: Cheslor Cuthbert hit two home runs for Chicago’s split squad. Newcomer Yasmani Grandal drove in a run with his first spring double. Yermin Mercedes hit his third home run.
White Sox (ss) 5, Royals 4 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Zack Collins homered for Chicago. Hunter Dozier and Bubba Starling hit back-to-back solo home runs for Kansas City.
Red Sox 7, Twins 6 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Kenta Maeda excelled in his third start for Minnesota, pitching four scoreless innings and giving up two hits with six strikeouts. Josh Donaldson doubled and singled.