WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals used a big first inning to polish off a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and earn the first World Series berth in franchise history.
Washington scored seven runs in the first inning and held on to win, 7-4, on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Nationals will play either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in the World Series.
Anthony Rendon drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, Juan Soto delivered an RBI double, Victor Robles singles in a run, and Yan Gomes and Trea Turner added two-run singles in the opening frame to chase St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson.
Yadier Molina belted a solo home run in the top of the fourth to get the Cardinals on the board. An inning later, Tommy Edman drove in a run with a ground out and Jose Martinez added a two-run double to pull the Cardinals within 7-4.
Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin became the first pitcher with 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a postseason game, according to STATS. He began the game by striking out the first four batters he faced. Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong were the only two Cardinals position players who did not fan at least once in the first four innings.
Corbin finished with 12 strikeouts in five innings. The record for most strikeouts in a postseason game is 17, set by Bob Gibson of the Cardinals in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.