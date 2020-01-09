Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest, 78-68, on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.
M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for the Seminoles. They trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark.
FSU (14-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won seven straight and 14 of 15, including a weekend win at then-No. 7 Louisville that signaled Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles are again a factor in the league race.
Still, this wasn’t always pretty. Florida State shot less than 40% for much of the second half before padding that number by hitting its last four shots, three of those coming on dunks as they remained in control and the Demon Deacons in catch-up mode.
Brandon Childress scored 20 points to lead Wake Forest, which played without starter Chaundee Brown due to a lower-leg injury. The Demon Deacons (8-6, 1-3) got off to a slow start to fall behind by a dozen in the opening minutes, but ran off 11 straight points out of halftime to erase a 41-34 halftime deficit and get back in it.
No. 2 Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64 — At Atlanta: Cassius Stanley and Vernon Carey Jr. finished with 14 points apiece as second-ranked Duke won its eighth straight game against ACC foe Georgia Tech.
No. 7 San Diego State 72, Wyoming 52 — At Laramie, Wyo.: Malachi Flynn finished with 19 points, Yanni Wetzell scored 17 and Jordan Schakel 11 as the Aztecs improved to 16-0 with a blowout win over Wyoming.