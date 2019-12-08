Facing fourth-and-goal very early in a scoreless game, Lane Kiffin did not even hesitate in his call to leave his Florida Atlantic offense on the field.
What a rebel.
No, really. He’s off to Ole Miss — to coach the Rebels.
FAU turned that decision into a touchdown and kept rolling from there, going on to a surprisingly easy 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla. Chris Robison threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns, BJ Emmons ran for a pair of scores and the Owls — in Kiffin’s finale — sent their coach off with his second league title in three years.
Kiffin resigned shortly after the game, and Mississippi announced his hire minutes later. Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer is the Owls’ interim coach.
“Coach Kiffin deserves our thanks and a great deal of credit for continuing to build our football program to high levels of success,” FAU athletic director Brian White said.
Malcolm Davidson rushed for 128 yards and Deangelo Antoine had five catches for 112 yards and a score for the Owls (10-3), who led 35-6 at halftime and had no trouble with the league’s top-ranked defense. UAB (9-4) allowed a season-high in points and a season-high 585 yards.
It was a matchup of the last two Conference USA champions — FAU in 2017, UAB in 2018 — and it was never in doubt.
“Hats off to FAU for a great performance today,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “Very complimentary of them. Obviously, they’ve got a very good team.”
So FAU got to celebrate a title.
The other schools in Conference USA get to celebrate as well, with Kiffin now leaving. He went 20-6 in league games with the Owls, including a pair of romps in conference title games.
“They’re champs again,” Kiffin said. “That trophy is back here. That’s pretty neat.”
And if he was distracted in any way by all the buzz surrounding his next move — Ole Miss tweeted out cryptic references to him Saturday afternoon, and FAU football highlights were shown on the jumbotron at the Rebels’ basketball game — Kiffin hid it all well.
When UAB jumped early on fourth-and-inches from its own 35 early in the second quarter, Kiffin threw both fists over his head then clapped for several seconds. A UAB penalty a few moments later had him punching the air again.
And when FAU blocked a punt for a touchdown and a 28-3 lead midway through the second, Kiffin took off in a 40-yard sprint, leaping several times along the way. The rout was on, and the farewell was already becoming a celebration.
FAU got a restart when Kiffin arrived in 2017. UAB actually restarted its program the same year, after a brief hiatus.
Clark tipped his cap to Kiffin afterward.
“I think for our program, to be where we are, I humbly say how proud I am of coaches and players,” Clark said. “And then on the other side, same thing for him. To be two-time conference champs out of three years says a lot about them.”
No. 16 Memphis 29, No. 21 Cincinnati 24 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Antonio Gibson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady White with 1:14 left as Memphis beat Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Memphis (12-1, No. 17, CFP) finally won the AAC title in its third straight conference championship game. The Tigers now wait for an invitation to the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.
No. 19 Boise State 31, Hawaii 10 — At Boise, Idaho: Jaylon Henderson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Boise State to a victory over Hawaii in the Mountain West championship game. Boise State (12-1, No. 19 CFP) won its second conference title in three years, beating Hawaii again this season after winning the Oct. 12th meeting, 59-37. After rolling up 518 yards of offense in the first game, the Broncos leaned on their defense in the rematch.
No. 20 Appalachian State 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38 — At Boone, N.C.: Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions. Evans won the game’s MVP for the second straight season.Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in a dominating first half.
No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, and Oregon spoiled Utah’s playoff hopes in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night. The Utes (11-2, No. 5 CFP) came into the game hoping to make a case for one of the four playoff spots with a conference title but instead got overmatched by Oregon (11-2, No. 13 CFP) and lost their second straight Pac-12 championship game.