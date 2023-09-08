Tommy Pham hit two first-pitch home runs, Ryne Nelson was efficient on the mound in his return from the minors and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-2, on Thursday night in Chicago.
Ketel Marte added his 22nd homer to help the Diamondbacks win their second straight and move a half-game ahead of Miami for the last of the three NL wild-card spots. Chicago holds the No. 2 wild card, three games ahead of Arizona.
Nelson (7-7), recalled from Triple-A Reno a night earlier, gave up two hits while striking out three and walking two in the first 5 2/3 innings. Paul Sewald, the last of five Arizona relievers, finished for his 31st save.
Seiya Suzuki tripled and scored the first run for Chicago, which saw a four-game streak end and missed a chance to trim idle Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to one game. Dansby Swanson added a ninth-inning RBI single off reliever Joe Mantiply.
Braves 8, Cardinals 5— At Atlanta: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five home runs, Matt Olson increased his major league-leading total to 47 and the Braves beat slumping Adam Wainwright and St. Louis.
Dodgers 10, Marlins 0 — At Miami: Rookie Ryan Pepiot pitched a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings as Julio Urías’ replacement in Los Angeles’ rotation, and the Dodgers routed Miami for just its second win seven games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 1, Rays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Luis Castillo went six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, Mike Ford drove in a run and Seattle beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of playoff contenders.
Tigers 10, Yankees 3 — At New York: Carlos Rodón allowed Spencer Torkelson’s first two-run homer two batters in and was tagged for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings as New York dropped back to .500 with a loss to Detroit.