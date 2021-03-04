Nebraska (7-17, 3-14) at No. 5 Iowa (18-7, 12-6)
Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Bottom line: No. 5 Iowa looks to give Nebraska its 17th straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Iowa is coming off a 73-57 road win over Ohio State on Sunday.
Savvy seniors: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.
Did you know: The Iowa offense has scored 84.7 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes fifth among Division 1 teams. The Nebraska defense has allowed 73 points per game to opponents (ranked 230th).
Northern Iowa (9-15, 7-11 MVC) vs. Illinois State (7-17, 4-14 MVC)
Site: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports Midwest
Bottom line: The Panthers and Redbirds will meet for the 83rd time in program history when they open the Missouri Valley Conference tournament tonight. The Panthers trail the all-time series, 44-36. The two teams have meet 10 times in Arch Madness, and the Panthers trail the series, 6-4. UNI is a 7 seed in Arch Madness for the sixth time since joining the league in 1992 and holds a 1-5 record as the No. 7 seed.
Recent history: The two teams concluded the regular-season with a two-game series last weekend in Normal, Ill. Northern Iowa swept, 70-56 and 94-87. UNI coach Ben Jacobson earned his 300th career victory in the second game. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored 22 in the second game.
Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) at No. 18 Texas Tech (16-8, 8-7)
Site: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Bottom line: No. 18 Texas Tech looks to give Iowa State its 18th straight loss against ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Texas Tech is coming off a 69-49 win over TCU in its most recent game.