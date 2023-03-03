AMES, Iowa — Former Iowa State basketball player Caleb Grill said he has been battling mental illness and regrets what led to his dismissal.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday that Grill had failed to meet program expectations and was no longer on the team. Grill was the Cyclones’ third-leading scorer and started 22 of 25 games this season.

The Associated Press

