AMES, Iowa — Former Iowa State basketball player Caleb Grill said he has been battling mental illness and regrets what led to his dismissal.
Coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday that Grill had failed to meet program expectations and was no longer on the team. Grill was the Cyclones’ third-leading scorer and started 22 of 25 games this season.
As part of a social media post in which he thanked Otzelberger for the opportunity to play for the Cyclones, Grill said he had been battling mental illness.
“Lastly, one day when I am brave enough, I hope to be able to share my story about my mental health and my mental illness I have been battling through all season,” Grill wrote. “While everyone was commenting about the hair, or funny actions on the court, it was a way for me to get out of that state of mind and feel like me being myself instead of the dark place I have been in this season.
“If it was not for the love and support from family network back home ... I am not sure I would be alive and I would have made a decision that would have affected so many people’s lives.”
Otzelberger’s statement did not elaborate on the reason for Grill’s removal from the team, and Grill’s message on Twitter indirectly referenced it. He was called for a technical foul in the second half of the Cyclones’ 72-69 loss to West Virginia on Monday.
“Unfortunately, I said something that I regret which has cost me the opportunity to finish out my dream at Iowa State,” he wrote. “I hope that all the players and Iowa State fans can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”
Grill, who is from Maize, Kan., played at Iowa State as a freshman and transferred to UNLV the following season when Otzelberger was head coach there. Grill moved back to Ames last year when Otzelberger got the head coaching job with the Cyclones.
He averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 116 career games at UNLV and Iowa State.
Minnesota coach Whalen resigns
MINNEAPOLIS — Lindsay Whalen, considered the greatest player in Minnesota women’s basketball history, resigned as coach on Thursday after a third straight losing season.
The Gophers’ 11-19 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. They tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-12 record, their fewest wins in 12 years.
Whalen, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was hired five years ago with no previous coaching experience. Whalen, who earned a base salary of $547,000 this year, last March was given a contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Athletic director Mark Coyle said Whalen would stay on as a special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.
Lakers: LeBron has tendon injury
LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday.
If that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scoring leader.
The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying it was a tendon issue and that he will be “reevaluated in approximately three weeks.” If James misses three more weeks, starting with Thursday, that would keep him out for at least 10 of the Lakers’ final 19 games.
FOOTBALL
Kamara, 3 others plead not guilty
LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men pleaded not guilty Thursday in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.
Kamara appeared alongside Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris in state court. They could face trial July 31, according to the schedule set by the judge.
The four are each charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston during an altercation outside an elevator.
Panthers founder Richardson dies at 86
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, has died. He was 86.
Richardson died peacefully Wednesday night at his Charlotte home, the team said in a statement.
Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since Chicago’s George Halas when he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993.
A former teammate of Johnny Unitas who caught a touchdown pass in the Baltimore Colts’ victory over the New York Giants in the 1959 NFL championship game, Richardson only spent two years in the NFL before venturing into the restaurant business. He used his championship bonus money to open the first Hardee’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina — close to where he had attended Wofford College.
