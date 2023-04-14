BOSTON — There are no known threats to this year’s Boston Marathon, but on the 10-year anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed three spectators, federal, state and city law enforcement leaders said Thursday that they are prepared for anything.
“At this point in time, the FBI is not aware of any specific or credible threats targeting this year’s race,” Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI’s Boston office, said at a news conference. “And while we’re confident in this assessment at this particular time, we are asking you to remain vigilant because we all know how quickly the threat landscape can change.”
Law enforcement agencies are more coordinated and prepared than ever to respond to any emergency, officials said, but the public remains the first line of defense. Spectators have been urged to report anything suspicious.
In addition to the multitude of uniformed police officers along the marathon’s route, plainclothes officers will also be dispersed throughout the crowds, officials said.
Bomb squads, hazardous material teams and SWAT units will also be standing at the ready to respond to any emergency situation, police said.
FOOTBALL
Snyder to sell Commanders for $6B
A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales that includes Magic Johnson has an agreement in principle to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder for a North American professional sports team record $6 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
A Commanders spokesperson said the team was not in position to comment. The league declined to comment.
Once the deal is approved, Harris would own stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils since 2013.
BASEBALL
Twins place Farmer on injured list
NEW YORK — The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.
The Twins made the move before their game against the New York Yankees. They already had four regular position players on the injured list.
The Twins had quite the scare when the 32-year-old Farmer was knocked to the dirt by a 92-mph fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning of Minnesota’s win on Wednesday. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw.
BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Clark wins Honda Sport Award
IOWA CITY — Junior guard from the University of Iowa, Caitlin Clark, was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Basketball as announced today by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).
The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 47 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA- sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network in June.
Badgers add Wyoming transfer Reynolds
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team announced its newest roster addition on Thursday, as head coach Greg Gard shared that Noah Reynolds will transfer and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2023.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Peoria, Ill., Reynolds spent the past two seasons at Wyoming, where he played in a total of 42 games averaging 8.1 points per game and 45.8 percent shooting.
Reynolds made a jump in both his role and productivity this past season as a sophomore at Wyoming, starting 10 games and playing in 19, averaging 14.5 points per game and shooting 48.1 percent from the floor. He scored in double figures in 12 of 19 games, before his season was cut short due to injury.
UConn’s Sanogo declares for draft
STORRS, Conn. — UConn center Adama Sanogo announced Thursday he will leave the national champions and make himself eligible for the NBA draft.
Sanogo averaged 17.8 points and eight rebounds in helping UConn to a 31-8 record and a fifth national title. He improved on those stats during the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament run, averaging 19.7 points and 10 rebounds over those six games.
HOCKEY
U.S. women beat Germany to reach semis
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany, 3-0, in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals Thursday.
Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal. The Americans are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2019.
