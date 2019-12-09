A capsule look at bowl games involving regional teams:
Rose Bowl
Oregon (11-2, Pac-12) vs. Wisconsin (10-3, Big Ten)
When: 4 p.m. Jan. 1
Location: Pasadena, California
Last time: Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38 in 98th Rose Bowl. (Jan. 2, 2012)
Top players: Oregon QB Justin Herbert has 3,333 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, 1,909 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns.
Notable: The Ducks won the Pac-12 title on Friday by beating Utah, 37-15. Headed to Pasadena for fourth Rose Bowl in 11 years. The Badgers lost the Big Ten title game to playoff-bound Ohio State on Saturday. Headed to Pasadena for fourth Rose Bowl in 10 years.
Bowl history: Oregon’s eighth appearance in the Rose Bowl, 33rd bowl game in school history. Wisconsin’s 10th appearance in the Rose Bowl, 18th consecutive bowl game for program.
Holiday Bowl
Iowa (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. USC (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12)
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 27
Location: San Diego, California
Last time: USC won the last meeting, 38-17, in the 2003 Orange Bowl.
Bowl history: The Hawkeyes will be making their 33rd bowl game appearance and their fourth Holiday Bowl appearance — the first since 1991. Iowa is 2-0-1 all-time in the Holiday Bowl, defeating San Diego State (39-38) in 1986, Wyoming (20-19) in 1987, and tying Brigham Young (13-13), in 1991. This will be USC’s third appearance in the Holiday Bowl, all in the past 6 seasons. USC is among the nation’s premier bowl teams, with an overall post-season record of 34-18 (not including 1 win and 1 loss vacated due to NCAA penalty; original record: 35-19).
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5, Big 12)
When: 11 a.m., Dec. 28
Location: Orlando, Florida
Last time: First meeting.
Top player: Notre Dame QB Ian Book ranks sixth nationally with 33 touchdown passes. Iowa State QB Brock Purdy ranks fourth nationally in passing yards with 3,760 on the year and ninth nationally with 27 TD passes.
Bowl history: Notre Dame’s second appearance in the Camping World Bowl, 38th bowl game in school history, one having been vacated (17-19). Iowa State’s first appearance in the Camping World Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in school history (4-10)
Redbox Bowl
California (7-5 Pac-12) vs. Illinois (6-6, Big Ten)
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 30
Location: Santa Clara, California.
Last time: Cal 35, Illinois 20 (Sept. 17, 2005)
Bowl history: Cal’s 24th bowl appearance in school history. The Bears are 11-11-1. Illinois’ first appearance in the Redbox Bowl. The Illini are 8-10 in bowl games.