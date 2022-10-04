IOWA CITY — A 12-year-old boy from Asbury is this week’s Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes when they take on Illinois Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

In a post on the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital website, staff said Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at the hospital when he was 6-years-old. Faley was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

TH news services

