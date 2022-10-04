IOWA CITY — A 12-year-old boy from Asbury is this week’s Kid Captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes when they take on Illinois Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
In a post on the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital website, staff said Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at the hospital when he was 6-years-old. Faley was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.
Faley finished his last treatment in October 2020. He is now in seventh grade and aspires to be an Iowa Hawkeyes baseball player. His parents are Jennifer and Patrick Faley.
For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.
Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain
Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is “day-to-day” with a sprained throwing shoulder.
Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update on Young’s status for the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s game with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Saban described it as “a little bit of a shoulder injury” but says it isn’t a long-term issue.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and went most of the way in a win over Arkansas.
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall
PITTSBURGH — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
The MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve. Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets.
Javonte Williams out for year with torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and pass rusher Randy Gregory needs knee surgery and will miss multiple weeks.
Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter when he was tackled for a loss on a handoff from Russell Wilson. Williams stayed down and then didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.
BASEBALL
Cards’ Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year deal
ST. LOUIS — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons.
The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in 20 chances this season. He has 72 strikeouts and 15 walks in 58 2/3 innings.
Tiebreaker games now a thing of the past
With the baseball postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties.
Instead, head-to-head record from the regular season is used to determine the winner — with other tiebreakers possible if head-to-head can’t separate the teams. The new system made for a suspenseful weekend in Atlanta as the Braves and New York Mets jockeyed for first place in the NL East and for supremacy in their season series.
BASKETBALL
Russian court sets Griner appeal date
MOSCOW — A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. It has been scheduled for Oct. 25. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4.
RUNNING
Man, 36, dies in London Marathon
LONDON — A 36-year-old man died after running in the London Marathon, organizers said on Monday.
The man collapsed between miles 23 and 24 of Sunday’s race, London Marathon Events said in a statement. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes. He died in a hospital in London.
