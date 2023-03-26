RIO DE JANEIRO — Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay $950,000 in “moral damages” for making racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton.
The 70-year-old Brazilian had referred to seven-time champion Hamilton as “neguinho,” a racially offensive term which means “little Black guy,” in 2021. In another interview, Piquet used racist and homophobic language.
The court in Brasilia on Friday ordered Piquet to pay 5 million Brazilian reals “in collective moral damages, to be allocated to funds for the promotion of racial equality and against discrimination of the LGBTQIA+ community.”
The charges were filed by several human rights groups, including Brazil’s National LGBTI+ Alliance.
In their complaint, the human rights groups said that Piquet violated the norm of human dignity enshrined in the country’s constitution. The judge said Piquet’s comments corresponded to the definition of racial discrimination outlined in Brazil’s 2010 Statute of Racial Equality.
Hamilton had condemned “archaic mindsets,” and the Mercedes driver said he had been “surrounded by these attitudes and targeted (my) whole life.” He is the only Black driver in F1 and received honorary citizenship from Brazil last year.
The retired driver has the right to appeal the ruling.
BASKETBALL
New Mexico St. hire Sam Houston coach
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State has hired longtime Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten to try to restore a program that was shut down in the middle of the season after one player was involved in a fatal shooting and another accused teammates of hazing.
Hooten went 261-169 in 13 seasons at Sam Houston. He replaces Dubuque native Greg Heiar, who was relieved of his duties last month.
FOOTBALL
Packers boost special teams
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers continued assisting their special-teams unit Saturday by re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson.
Wilson had 13 special-teams tackles last season to tie Dallin Leavitt for the team lead. He played 13 games for the Packers, who signed him off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 4. The 28-year-old also recorded one sack on defense.
Wilson played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-20 before splitting time in 2021 with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.
HOCKEY
Former Saints defenseman Thrun signs
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks signed former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Henry Thrun to a two-year contract on Saturday after his final college season at Harvard ended.
The Sharks traded a 2024 third-round pick to Anaheim last month to acquire the rights to Thrun. San Jose had until Aug. 15 to sign him or he would have become an unrestricted free agent.
Thrun will immediately join the Sharks’ roster and the contract will run through next season. The 22-year-old had seven goals and 26 assists with a plus-20 rating in 33 games for Harvard as a senior this season. The Crimson’s season ended with an 8-1 loss Friday to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament.
Boston wraps up 1st in Atlantic
BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, 2-1, over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger wins Xfinity race
AUSTIN, Texas — A.J. Allmendinger dominated early, then had to fight to retake the lead at the start of the final stage to earn his 11th career NASCAR Xfinity series road course victory Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.
Allmendinger bumped Sheldon Creed out of the lead with 14 laps to go, then held off William Byron over the next couple of laps before pulling away late for the victory, his second in a row at the Texas track. Byron will be starting Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series race from the pole position.
BASEBALL
Yanks’ Severino likely to start on IL
The New York Yankees could be opening the season without three-fifths of their projected starting rotation.
Right-hander Luis Severino has a low-grade lat strain, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday, putting the two-time All-Star at risk of starting the season on the injured list.
