Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the visiting Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.
Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.
Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies Killian Hayes (21 points), Saddiq Bey (20) and Isaiah Stewart (19) combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.
Chicago outshot the Pistons 54.5% to 37.5% while building a comfortable 57-39 halftime lead. LaVine had 16 points while Vucevic added 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Pistons were within 15 at 83-68 at the end of the third quarter, but never seriously threatened in the final 12 minutes.
Heat 130, Celtics 124 — At Boston: Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help Miami hold off Boston as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Knicks 106, Clippers 100 — At Los Angeles: Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and New York snapped an eight-game skid at Staples Center. Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA’s best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35.
Mavericks 124, Cavaliers 97 — At Cleveland: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing playoff-bound Dallas to overcome the ejection of Luka Doncic. He Doncic received a flagrant-two foul — an automatic ejection — early in the third quarter for hitting Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie.
Timberwolves 128, Magic 96 — At Orlando, Fla.: Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each scored 27 points and Minnesota built a 30-point halftime lead and cruised past Orlando.
Pelicans 112, Hornets 110 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Eric Bledsoe had 24 points and 11 assists, Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and short-handed New Orleans stayed alive in the race for the play-in tournament.