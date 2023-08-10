COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday he’ll retire next summer. The 67-year-old Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced he would step down in July 2024. “I have always believed that a leader seeks to be the right person at the right time in the life of the institution,” Smith said. “I believe that July 2024 is the right time to welcome new leadership to build upon what we have achieved and continue to build upon the great tradition of excellence in athletics and business advancement at Ohio State.” Smith, a Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, became Ohio State’s eighth athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. Ohio State teams have won 115 team Big Ten titles under Smith. FOOTBALL ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three months since construction began on their new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch with latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost over-runs, four people with direct knowledge or briefed on the financial details told The Associated Press this week. What was initially listed to cost $1.4 billion in March 2022, and increased to $1.54 billion months later, is now projected to have jumped to $1.65 billion and approaching $1.7 billion, the people told The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed those figures. LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He’ll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. BASKETBALL NASSAU, Bahamas — The Iowa State men’s basketball team closed its foreign tour to the Bahamas with a 79-66 victory over the Puerto Rico National Team Wednesday afternoon at the Imperial Ballroom. Keshon Gilbert led the Cyclones with 18 points, while Jackson Paveletzke and Curtis Jones had 14 and 12 respectively. Tre King and Tamin Lipsey each had 10 points. Hason Ward had a game-high eight rebounds, while C. Jones and Lipsey each had five. BASEBALL NEW YORK — The World Series could end in November for the third straight time, and it will start on a Friday for the second year in a row. Major League Baseball says the Series will start on Oct. 27, putting a possible seventh game on Nov. 4. All four best-of-three Wild Card Series are scheduled for consecutive days from Oct. 3-5. The Division Series start on Oct. 7. The AL Championship Series starts Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the following day, with off days after Game 2s and Game 5s. TENNIS Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. Players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows will get three challenges per set for things such as whether a ball touches a player’s body, a player touches the net or a player was hindered by noise made while she or he was attempting a shot. The chair umpire will review a replay on the screen and decide whether a call should be changed. The system will be available on five of 17 competition courts during the two-week tournament in New York. HOCKEY SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Coyotes say owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona. The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there for the NHL club. The Coyotes say they remain committed to building a privately funded rink and entertainment district and continue to explore other potential sites in the Phoenix area. They’re going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. The Players’ Association has raised concerns about the situation there.
