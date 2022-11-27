Jets Wilson Benched Football
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will replace Zach Wilson as the starter today against the Chicago Bears.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike White’s phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news.

The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start today at home against the Chicago Bears.

