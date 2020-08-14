KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced.
The move to secure the two-time All-Pro tight end is the latest in a string of big-money deals negotiated by general manager Brett Veach to keep the core of the Chiefs intact this offseason. The biggest was the record-setting 10-year extension quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed that could be worth about a half-billion dollars, while the latest had been a four-year, $85 million deal with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Kelce is due a base salary of $8 million this season and $7.75 million next season, which would have been the final year of the five-year, $46 million extension that he signed prior to the 2016 season.
Bills sign OT Dawkins to extension
The Buffalo Bills are protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blindside for the long term after signing left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year, $60 million contract extension.
The team announced the signing, while a person with direct knowledge of the contract provided the value of the deal to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release that figure.
Dawkins has been a starter in Buffalo since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Temple.
GOLF
Varner III shares lead with 2 others
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Varner started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour
Stricker leads Senior Players Championship
AKRON, Ohio — Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season. Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Wes Short Jr. and Rod Pampling joined Stricker atop the leaderboard on Firestone Country Club’s South Course, the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
TENNIS
Djokovic to play U.S. Open after all
The Big Three will be represented at the U.S. Open, after all: Novak Djokovic announced Thursday he will enter the Grand Slam tournament and the hard-court tuneup preceding it in New York.
Djokovic initially complained about the U.S. Tennis Association’s plans to try to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic with such measures as limiting the size of players’ entourages, going so far as to say he didn’t know whether he would participate. The U.S. Open is scheduled to begin Aug. 31, without spectators.
5 lower-level tournaments in U.S. canceled
Five lower-level tennis tournaments in the United States in September have been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournaments are ATP Challengers in Cary, North Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, and ITF stops in Champaign, Illinois; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Lubbock, Texas.
BASEBALL
Plesac upset with portrayal after breaking protocol
CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Zach Plesac feels he and teammate Mike Clevinger have been unfairly portrayed as “bad people” in the aftermath of the pitchers being quarantined by the team for violating COVID-19 protocols last weekend in Chicago.
Plesac said he posted a six-minute video on his Instagram page Thursday to “get out the truth” to fans about his situation.
The 25-year-old acknowledged breaking team curfew last Saturday after he and Clevinger left the team hotel, went out to dinner and socialized with Plesac’s friends. Plesac had pitched earlier in the day, getting the win as the Indians beat the White Sox.
Strasburg ejected — from the stands
NEW YORK — A pitcher getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes — on his day off? And, from the stands?
Nationals star Stephen Strasburg earned one of baseball’s most unique ejections — probably ever — in the third inning of Washington’s game against the New York Mets on Thursday. Strasburg was sitting in Section 121 at Citi Field in this socially distant season because he’s scheduled to start Friday against Baltimore Orioles. He was apparently unhappy with the strike zone of plate umpire Carlos Torres after Austin Voth’s 2-2 pitch to Pete Alonso on the outside corner was ruled a ball.
HORSE RACING
Hall of Fame trainer battling COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.
His condition was disclosed in a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas. Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Senators working on ‘bill of rights’ for college athletes
A group of senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut today released a plan for reforming college sports with an athletes bill or rights.
The legislative plan calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions,” and much more. The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements.