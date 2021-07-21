WASHINGTON — Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump’s expense Tuesday when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion who once was gifted a “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump that he displayed in his locker at Gillette Stadium, compared those backing Trump’s false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn’t believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said. “You understand that, Mr. President?”
“I understand that,” Biden responded.
Brady also played off Trump’s derisive “Sleepy Joe” nickname for Biden when talking about a time he forgot what down it was.
“I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom,’” Brady said with a grin. “Why would they do that to me?”
It was Brady’s first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Trump. The Patriots as a team chose not to attend after winning in 2019.
Chiefs re-sign DE Alex Okafor to 1-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor has signed a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, just days before the first players begin reporting for training camp.
The Chiefs did not disclose financial terms in announcing the deal Tuesday. The 30-year-old Okafor has 30 sacks and 183 tackles in eight NFL seasons, including the past two with the Chiefs. He joined the club as a free agent from New Orleans in March 2019, signing a three-year, $18 million contract.
Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles tendon
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session.
The Rams confirmed the injury Tuesday, one week before veterans report to training camp. Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter in the backfield after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games, capping his rookie year with some of his best play.
Jets assistant in hospital after bike accident
NEW YORK — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in California in a “horrific” crash over the weekend.
Knapp was struck Saturday in the city of San Ramon, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday, Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said.
The accident happened at close to 3 p.m. and the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, Williams said.
BASEBALL
Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull out for season
DETROIT — Two worst words in baseball for a pitcher: forearm strain.
What seemed like an irritating but mostly innocuous setback when Spencer Turnbull walked off the mound in Chicago on June 4 has turned out to be a season-ending injury.
The Tigers right-hander, who on May 18 threw a no-hitter in Seattle and was on the cusp of a breakout year, will have reconstructive surgery on his elbow, Tommy John surgery, at the end of the month.
Pettitte’s son agrees to terms with Marlins
MIAMI — Left-hander Jared Pettitte, son of three-time All-Star lefty Andy Pettitte, agreed to terms with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Andy Pettitte were New York Yankees teammates for 15 seasons. The younger Pettitte pitched for Dallas Baptist University this year and had a 5.81 ERA in 13 games. He helped lead his Houston high school team — coached by former major leaguer Lance Berkman — to a state title in 2016, when he had a 12-1 record and a 1.20 ERA.
BASKETBALL
NBA approves initial sale of Wolves, Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA’s board of governors approved Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez’s first acquisition for 20% of the Timberwolves and Lynx, sources confirmed Tuesday.
The sale is expected to close in coming days as Lore and Rodriguez embark on their two-year path to becoming controlling owners of the Wolves and Lynx.
Tuesday’s approval was largely a formality after Lore and Rodriguez met with the league’s finance committee last week and the committee recommended approval of the sale to the board of governors. This first sale does not make Lore and Rodriguez controlling owners yet, but it will formally bring them into the ownership group of the Wolves and Lynx.