LONG BEACH, Calif. — Josef Newgarden won for the first time on the downtown streets of Long Beach, holding off Romain Grosjean on Sunday to make Team Penske 3 for 3 to open the IndyCar season.
Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to win a second consecutive race. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won the opener at St. Petersburg, then Newgarden won at Texas and now Long Beach to bump McLaughlin from the championship lead.
Team Penske last opened an IndyCar season with three consecutive wins in 2012, when the team won the first four races.
Newgarden was challenged over the final 15 laps by Grosjean, the former Formula One driver seeking his first career IndyCar victory. Jimmie Johnson, who broke his hand in a crash Friday and raced with a carbon fiber cast, crashed with 10 laps remaining to bring out the caution and give Grosjean and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou a shot on a final restart.
The race went green with five laps remaining and Grosjean got several good looks inside of Newgarden but couldn’t pull even to attempt a winning pass. Takuma Sato crashed with a lap remaining to bring out a final caution and Newgarden won under caution.
MELBOURNE, Australia— Charles Leclerc completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari after converting his pole position into a comprehensive triumph in the Australian Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship when claiming his second win of the season following a win in the season-opening race in Bahrain. Leclerc was able to hold off Red Bull rival Max Verstappen during the opening laps and defended well mid-race under safety car conditions to pull away for a decisive 20.524-second victory. Sergio Perez overcame a slow start to secure second ahead of the Mercedes’ combination of George Russell, who secured his first podium finish for the season, and Lewis Hamilton.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gave major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Major League Baseball confirmed that headphones and a letter signed by Manfred were left at the locker of each player when teams began their seasons Thursday and Friday. Manfred’s relationship with players has grown increasingly icy since he succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014. At the news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end this winter’s lockout, Manfred admitted that he’s failed in his role as a diplomat to players and pledged to improve the relationship.
NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to an $18.75 million, four-year deal covering 2023-26 that includes two club options and escalators that could increase the total to $44.5 million over six seasons.
The Red Sox poached Whitlock from the Yankees in the winter meeting draft ahead of the 2021 season. A starter in the minors, the 25-year-old Whitlock moved to the bullpen and led all Boston pitchers with a 1.96 ERA over 73 1/3 innings.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have signed Kessler Edwards to a standard NBA contract, making him eligible to play in the postseason. The second-round pick from Pepperdine had been on a two-way contract, which meant he couldn’t play beginning next week. But the Nets changed that Sunday on the final day of the regular season. The 6-foot-8 forward has played in 47 games, starting 22, and averaged 5.8 points.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals about three minutes apart, and the Dallas Stars strengthened their hold on a wild-card spot with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each added a goal and an assist for Dallas.
Philipp Kurashev, Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago.
TENNIS
HOUSTON— Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) on Sunday to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final. The 6-foot-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay. He improved to 5-1 against the 6-10 Isner.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur and take her first ever clay-court championship with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory at the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday.