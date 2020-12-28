D.J. Wilkins had 22 points as Drake became the first team to reach 10 wins this season, defeating Indiana State, 81-63, on Sunday afternoon in Terre Haute, Ind.
Wilkins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers in the game marked the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Shanquan Hemphill had 16 points for Drake (10-0). Tremell Murphy added 10 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and seven assists.
Tre Williams had 13 points for the Sycamores (3-3, 0-1). Cooper Neese added 13 points. Tyreke Key had 10 points. Jake LaRavia had 9 points and 12 rebounds.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again today.
Missouri State 79, Northern Iowa 59 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Isiaih Mosley matched his career high with 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Missouri State romped past Northern Iowa. The game marked the first Missouri Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams. They will play again today.
Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, which tied the school record, for Missouri State (4-0). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Jared Ridder had 11 points. Trae Berhow had 18 points for the Panthers (1-5). Austin Phyfe added eight rebounds. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter had four points and five rebounds for UNI.