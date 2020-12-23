Shanquan Hemphill had 19 points and seven rebounds as Drake stretched its season-opening winning streak to nine games, romping past North Dakota, 88-55, on Tuesday night in Des Moines.
No. 6 Houston 76, Temple 50 — At Houston: Quentin Grimes had 22 points and seven rebounds as Houston beat Temple.
No. 14 Missouri 54, Bradley 53 — At Columbia, Mo.: Jeremiah Tilmon’s three-point play with a second left lifted Missouri over Bradley.
No. 15 Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 67 — At Norman, Okla.: Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points to help Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma.
No. 16 Virginia 76, William & Mary 40 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Trey Murphy III scored 15 points and Virginia beat William & Mary.
North Carolina State 79, North Carolina 76 — At Raleigh, N.C.: Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State beat North Carolina.
WOMEN
Iowa 92, Western Illinois 65 — At Iowa City: Caitlin Clark had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for her first triple-double as Iowa beat Western Illinois.
Iowa State 85, Drake 67 — At Ames, Iowa: Emily Ryan scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Ashley Joens added 17 points as Iowa State routed Drake.