Iowa Gambling Football
Arland Bruce is among eight Iowa and Iowa State players or staffers facing criminal charges in connection with the state’s investigation into sports wagering.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Allegations of Iowa and Iowa State athletes illegally wagering on sports is one thing. Accusations that some of them bet on games in which they played, or could have, is quite another.

While fans of both schools have asked why athletes would risk losing eligibility and possibly going to jail over relatively small amounts of money, National Council on Problem Gambling executive director Keith Whyte said he isn’t surprised by allegations of athletes betting on their own games and risking a permanent ban.

