Austin Phyfe had 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the floor and visiting Northern Iowa cruised past Evansville, 80-68, on Saturday.
Phyfe added three steals for the Panthers (19-3, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow and AJ Green added 15 points and five rebounds each for the Panthers.
K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe and Evan Kuhlman all scored 14 to pace the Purple Aces (9-14, 0-10), who have lost 10 games in a row — all in conference play.
Northern Iowa held Evansville to a season-low 16 first-half points and led by 14 at halftime.
The Panthers shot 50% from the floor and from 3-point range (5 of 10). UNI also made 23 of 28 free throws (82%). Evansville shot 48% overall but just 25% from distance (5 of 20). The Purple Aces sank 13 of 16 at the foul line (81%).
Former Western Dubuque star Spencer Haldeman started for the Panthers, scoring nine points with three rebounds. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter played nine minutes off the bench for UNI and scored eight points.
Southern Illinois 79, Drake 72 — At Des Moines: Marcus Domask hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points and Southern Illinois used a big first half to defeat Drake for its fifth-straight win.
Eric McGill added 19 points and Barret Benson had 16 with six rebounds and five assists for the Salukis (13-10, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz had a career-high 18 points for Drake (15-8, 5-5).