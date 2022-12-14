Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions.
Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.
The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game this season.
Looking to bounce back from a Sunday night loss at Houston in which they were held to 92 points — their second-lowest total in a game this season — the Bucks made 45 of 82 shots (54.9%).
76ers 123, Kings 103 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and Philadelphia scored 80 points in the first half. Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand. Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games of its six-game East Coast swing. Philadelphia led 80-55 at halftime.
Rockets 111, Suns 97 — At Houston: Jalen Green poured in 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as Houston put six players in double-figure scoring. Alperen Sengun pulled down 16 rebounds for the Rocket. Phoenix got 18 points from Mikal Bridges and 12 rebounds from Torrey Craig.
