Cubs Tigers Baseball
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes celebrates scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning Wednesday in Detroit. He later drove in the winning run in a 6-4 decision.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam in the sixth inning off Jameson Taillon that tied the game at 4-all, but his teammates didn’t do much else at the plate.

