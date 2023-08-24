Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning and the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs beat the Detroit Tigers, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.
Detroit’s Kerry Carpenter hit a grand slam in the sixth inning off Jameson Taillon that tied the game at 4-all, but his teammates didn’t do much else at the plate.
The Cubs have won 24 of their last 34 games and took two of three from the Tigers, improving to 9-1-1 in their last 11 series.
Recommended for you
Chicago currently holds the second NL wild-card spot in what looks like a six-team race for three spots, and is trying to challenge NL Central-leading Milwaukee and stay ahead of division rival Cincinnati.
“We’ve got a little over a month left of the season, and we get to play a lot of those teams that are around us and ahead of us,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “This is what you sign up for. This is what I signed up for. This team has done a nice job of being really resilient in tough times and continuing to push through.”
Julian Merryweather (5-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. Adbert Alzolay pitched the ninth, striking out Jake Rogers with runners on second and third for his 19th save — converting on his 15th straight opportunity.
In the eighth, Ian Happ had a one-out infield hit against Beau Brieske (0-2), who walked Seiya Suzuki with two outs and then yielded Gomes’ single to left.
Brewers 8, Twins 7 — At Milwaukee: Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota.
Adames also homered for the second straight day and singled home the tying run earlier in the 10th to help the NL Central-leading Brewers complete a two-game sweep and win their fifth straight. Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit.
Reds 9, Angels 4 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning before he abruptly left the mound in the second due to arm fatigue during Los Angeles’ loss to Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.
Rays 6, Rockies 5 — At St. Pertersburg, Fla.: Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from another late deficit to beat Colorado.
Yankees 9, Nationals 1 — At New York: Aaron Judge had his first big league three-homer game and tied his career high with six RBIs, almost single-handedly breaking New York’s first nine-game losing streak in 41 years with a victory over Washington.
national league
Cardinals 6, Pirates 4 — At Pittsburgh: Richie Palacios had a career-best three hits and drove in two runs, and St. Louis beat the Pittsburgh to avoid a three-game sweep. Palacios capped a three-run first inning with a two-run double, singled in his next two at-bats and walked in the ninth. The 26-year-old had his first three-hit performance in 61 major league games.
Giants 8, Phillies 6 — At Philadelphia: Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco’s victory over Philadelphia.
Padres 4, Marlins 0 — At San Diego: Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and San Diego beat Miami.
Braves 7, Mets 0 — At Atlanta: Charlie Morton gave up only two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third straight start, Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, and Atlanta beat New York.
american league
Whiite Sox 5, Mariners 4 —At Chicago: Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a Seattle throwing error — all on a failed pickoff play — as Chicago snapped the Mariners’ eight-game winning streak with a 10-inning victory.
Royals 4, Athletics 0 — At Oakland: Cole Ragans matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 26th home run and the Kansas City Royals beat Oakland to avoid a three-game sweep.
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 0 — At Baltimore: Anthony Santander homered twice, Dean Kremer threw six innings of five-hit ball, and Baltimore beat Toronto.