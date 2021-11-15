Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors’ winning streak at seven, 106-102, on Sunday night at Charlotte.
Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. The 6-foot-1 Rozier outleaped the 6-foot-6 Green and the Hornets controlled the jump, bringing the crowd to its feet.
The Warriors were forced to foul and Rozier and he made both free throws with 12.7 seconds to make it a two-possession game. Golden State missed its final two shots.
Rozier finished with 20 points, Miles Bridges had 22, LaMelo Ball added 21, and Cody Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Hornets have won three straight after a five-game skid.
Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points for Golden State, and Stephen Curry added 24 points and 10 assists in his annual homecoming game. Coming off an eight-game homestand, the Warriors dropped to 11-2.
Hawks 120, Bucks 100 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak, beating Milwaukee in an Eastern Conference final rematch.
Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. Jrue Holiday had 19 points.
Lakers 114, Spurs 106 — At Los Angeles: Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and Los Angeles beat San Antonio.
Nets 120, Thunder 96 — At Oklahoma City: Kevin Durant scored 33 points to help Brooklyn beat Oklahoma City.
Suns 115, Rockets 89 — At Houston: Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and Phoenix won its eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row.
Nuggets 124, Trail Blazers 95 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic just missed out on his third straight triple-double, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Denver spoiled Chauncey Billups’ hometown return as Portland’s coach.