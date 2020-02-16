News in your town

College basketball roundup: Newman, Clemson surprise No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 win

Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500

New college baseball wristband rule may thwart sign stealing

MLB: Moncada ready to lead White Sox into contention

Baker to MLB: Tell teams to 'stop the comments' on Astros

NBA: Lakers' Davis back in hometown for All-Star Game

Sports in brief: Hader calls arbitration model unfair

XFL roundup: Defenders move to 2-0 with blowout of N.Y.

Daytona 500 up for grabs as no clear theme has emerged

Cubs' Bryant: No hard feelings on losing grievance

Women's college basketball: Northern Iowa pulls away from Evansville

TH Sports Coming Events

Prep wrestling: WD, Hempstead qualify 4 for state; Senior advances 1

Prep wrestling: Bellevue sending multiple qualifiers, Cascade's Noonan still unbeaten

The Latest: Sacramento's Hield wins 3-Point Contest

Hill, Sorenson latest underdogs to give Daytona 500 a shot

Kobe Bryant among 8 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame

Sports in brief: UNI fan awarded contest prize after sponsor's reversal

Girls prep basketball: Iowa Class 2A regional preview

USHL: Gaber hits milestone, Saints beat Gamblers

Sports briefs: Black swimmer sues Illinois police over false arrest

Prep bowling: Mustangs on roll heading into qualifiers

Prep wrestling: Last stop before Des Moines

Girls prep basketball: No. 1 Cascade pulls away from No. 3 North Linn for 51st straight home win