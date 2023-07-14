Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to receive their Super Bowl championship rings on June 15 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel / The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes already is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and AP NFL MVP before turning 28, compiling an impressive Hall of Fame-worthy resume in only six seasons.

If any player is ever going to challenge Tom Brady for GOAT — greatest of all time — status, Mahomes has the best chance. Like Brady and other superstar athletes, Mahomes still works to improve, aiming to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl contention.

