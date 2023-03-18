Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue, 63-58, in Columbus, Ohio, behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense on Friday night.
The shortest team in the tourney, the Knights (21-15) showed no fear in swarming 7-foot-4 All-America center Zach Edey from the start.
“If we played them 100 times, they’d probably beat us 99 times,” FDU coach Tobin Anderson said. “Play them 100 times, we have one win. But tonight’s the one we had to be unique, we had to be unorthodox. We had to make it tough on them, just be different.”
Five years ago, UMBC showed the way for the little guys by overwhelming Virginia in the first 16-over-1 victory. No. 16s had a 1-150 record before FDU’s shocker.
Fairleigh Dickinson didn’t even win the Northeast Conference Tournament, falling by one point in the title game to Merrimack, which couldn’t participate in the NCAA Tournament because of an NCAA rule that bars it from the postseason because it’s still completing its four-year transition from Division II.
FDU held Purdue (29-6) scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes down the stretch and moved ahead by five on a 3-pointer by Moore with 1:03 left.
No. 6 Kentucky 61, No. 11 Providence 53 — At Greensboro, N.C.: Antonio Reeves scored 22 points and Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 25 rebounds, helping Kentucky beat Providence.
No. 7 Michigan State 72, No. 10 Southern California 62 — At Columbus, Ohio: Joey Hauser scored 17 points and Michigan State clamped down defensively in the second half to beat Southern California.
No. 2 Marquette 78, No. 15 Vermont 61 — At Columbus, Ohio: Kam Jones scored 18 of his 19 points in the second half as Marquette beat Vermont.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 3 Xavier 72, No. 14 Kennesaw State 67 — At Greensboro, N.C.: Jack Nunge blocked Terrell Burden’s driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Xavier dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State to escape with a victory.
WEST REGION
No. 5 Saint Mary’s 63, No. 12 VCU 51 — At Albany, N.Y.: Mitchell Saxen had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Saint Mary’s beat ailing VCU.
No. 4 Connecticut 87, No. 13 Iona 63 — At Albany, N.Y.: Adama Sanogo scored 10 of his 28 points in the first five minutes of the second half as UConn took control and beat Iona.
No. 3 Gonzaga 82, No. 14 Grand Canyon 70 — At Denver: Gonzaga wore out Grand Canyon behind 28 points and 10 rebounds from Julian Strawther.
SOUTH REGION
No. 6 Creighton 72, No. 11 North Carolina State 63 — At Denver: Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 31 points and Creighton overcame an abysmal 3-point shooting day to fend off North Carolina State.
No. 3 Baylor 74, No. 14 UC Santa Barbara 56 — At Denver: Caleb Lohner scored a season-best 13 points as Baylor beat UC Santa Barbara.
