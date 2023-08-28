N Iowa Iowa St Football
Iowa State University’s Jack Trice Stadium awaits fans before a game during the 2019 college football season. The Big 12 Conference will look a lot different when the season kicks off this weekend.

 Matthew Putney The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Like a rite of autumn on the patchwork of fields of western Kansas, farmers will soon climb into their combines and bring in the harvest, taking advantage of whatever good weather might come their way.

If it happens to be a Saturday, they are probably tuning the radio to Kansas State football.

