ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season.
Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett’s dismissal.
Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately.
The Walton-Penner group purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion last summer, a global record for a professional sports franchise.
On Sunday, the Broncos (4-11) were blown out by the equally downtrodden Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, when Russell Wilson threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. The game featured a sideline spat between backup QB Brett Rypien and guard Dalton Risner, and pass rusher Randy Gregory threw a punch at a Rams player after the game.
Wilson has had an awful first season in Denver after the Broncos sent four premium draft picks and three players to Seattle for the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson has 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions and 49 sacks in 13 starts and has been unable to snap out of a season-long funk.
Jets’ White will start at QB on Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets.
And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. White was cleared by team doctors and will start Sunday in Seattle after he missed the Jets’ past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11.
Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.
Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami’s game at New England on Sunday.
Gregory, Aboushi suspended 1 game
NEW YORK — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for exchanging punches following Los Angeles’ 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday.
NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules, specifically those which prohibits “striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s) or hand(s).”
Panthers sign 35-year old CB Josh Norman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air.
Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said.
Cyclones add transfer WR Higgins
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced Monday the addition of transfer wide receiver Jayden Higgins.
Higgins, a 6-4, 215-pound playmaking receiver from Eastern Kentucky, joins the Cyclones as a junior after compiling 87 receptions for 1,151 yards and 13 touchdown receptions in two seasons for the Colonels.
The South Miami, Florida, native, had a breakout sophomore season in 2022, catching 58 balls for 757 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 10 receiving touchdowns tied for 15th nationally in FCS as EKU finished 7-5.
GOLF
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer, dies at 83
Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour.
Whitworth, whose LPGA Tour victories spanned nearly a quarter-century and who became the first woman to earn $1 million for her career on the LPGA, died on Christmas Eve, her longtime partner said. She was 83.
hockey
U.S. downs Lativa in World Juniors opener
MONCTON, New Brunswick — Sean Behrens, Red Savage and Dylan Duke each tallied two points as the U.S. National Junior Team skated to a 5-2 victory over Latvia at the Avenir Centre in its opening game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Team USA will continue preliminary round play in the World Juniors on Wednesday against Slovakia. The game can be seen live on the NHL Network.
