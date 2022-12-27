ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season.

Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett’s dismissal.

TH news services

